Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives GBX 1,339.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,319.38 ($17.29).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.66) to GBX 1,230 ($16.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,419 ($18.59) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,110 ($14.54) to GBX 1,060 ($13.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.16) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of LON:ECM traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 966.50 ($12.66). The stock had a trading volume of 725,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,132. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,063.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,115.22. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 839.50 ($11.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.