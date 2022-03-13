Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 441,248 shares of company stock worth $117,785,244 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.30. 2,469,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,770. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $253.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.