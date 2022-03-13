Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

NYSEARCA ESBA opened at $9.24 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 407.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

