Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Down 41.5% in February

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,860,000 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the February 13th total of 51,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.46 on Friday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $45.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

