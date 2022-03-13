Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 139.3% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZF traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. 7,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.
Endesa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endesa (ELEZF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.