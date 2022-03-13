Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 139.3% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZF traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. 7,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.