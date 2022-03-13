Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $4.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Endo International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,859. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $542.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endo International (Get Rating)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.