Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,323,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,541,531. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

