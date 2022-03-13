Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on NETI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:NETI opened at $6.22 on Friday. Eneti has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eneti will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NETI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eneti by 8,059.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eneti by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eneti by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Eneti by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

