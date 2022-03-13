Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.77. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enzo Biochem stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating ) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.24% of Enzo Biochem worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

