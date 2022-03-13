EOS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $224.16 Million (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. EOS has a market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $224.16 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00005029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,049,408,149 coins and its circulating supply is 982,821,923 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

