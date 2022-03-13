Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Short Interest Update

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the February 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of EQD remained flat at $$9.86 during trading hours on Friday. 7,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,564. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,073,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 77.7% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,080,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 472,550 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,656,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,949,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.