Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.11) to €13.20 ($14.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $$2.66 during trading hours on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

