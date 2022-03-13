Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

