EverCommerce (EVCM) to Release Earnings on Monday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect EverCommerce to post earnings of 0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 12.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 10.38 and a 52-week high of 23.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of 16.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
