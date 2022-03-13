EverCommerce (EVCM) to Release Earnings on Monday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect EverCommerce to post earnings of 0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 12.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 10.38 and a 52-week high of 23.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of 16.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.54.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

