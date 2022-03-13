Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) SVP Charles L. King Sells 1,200 Shares

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EVRG opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.93 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after buying an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Evergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,839,000 after acquiring an additional 105,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Evergy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,945 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Evergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after acquiring an additional 260,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

