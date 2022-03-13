EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CFO Sells $950,750.00 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $950,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

