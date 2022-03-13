Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 22.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

NYSE:DTE opened at $126.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $104.35 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

