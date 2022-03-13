Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $616,000 Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after buying an additional 116,045 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after acquiring an additional 121,173 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In related news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.