Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 2,620 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,973,000 after acquiring an additional 208,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,159,000 after acquiring an additional 73,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 889,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI opened at $60.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

