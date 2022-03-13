Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.180-$2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.080 EPS.
NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,407,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,019,204. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80. Exelon has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $44.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.
In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
