Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 3,125 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,125 ($40.95).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.76) to GBX 2,850 ($37.34) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($53.72) to GBX 4,000 ($52.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($49.14) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Experian stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,851 ($37.36). 1,119,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,528. The company has a market cap of £26.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,035.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,239.84. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,395 ($31.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,689 ($48.34).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

