Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,651 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,826 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.40% of Exterran worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 307,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Exterran by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 272,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exterran by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Exterran by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Exterran by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 133,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Alan Barta purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXTN opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.19. Exterran Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

