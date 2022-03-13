F45 Training (FXLV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect F45 Training to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of F45 Training stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. F45 Training has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FXLV. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F45 Training presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
