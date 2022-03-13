F45 Training (FXLV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect F45 Training to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of F45 Training stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. F45 Training has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FXLV. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F45 Training presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in F45 Training by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after buying an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F45 Training by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 68,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of F45 Training by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 125,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F45 Training by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F45 Training by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 218,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

