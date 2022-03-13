F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $241.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.65.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,444. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $635,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in F5 Networks by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after purchasing an additional 382,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in F5 Networks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $156,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.43. 387,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

