FairGame (FAIR) Market Cap Hits $3.02 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. FairGame has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $867,894.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001485 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00063868 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00148162 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

