Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,828,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,717 shares of company stock worth $20,884,949 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.62. 624,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,522. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $120.04 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

