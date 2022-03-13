Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,394,000 after acquiring an additional 943,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,739,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,665,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,519,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,030,000 after purchasing an additional 117,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,367,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,976,000 after purchasing an additional 65,044 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.54. 355,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,653. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

