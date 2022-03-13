Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Sells 12 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 1.2% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $12.96 on Friday, hitting $2,017.40. The stock had a trading volume of 360,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,052. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,378.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2,368.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,720.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

