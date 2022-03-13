FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives $11.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

OPFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

OPFI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 892,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,235. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

