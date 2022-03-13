FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives $11.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.70.
OPFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
OPFI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 892,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,235. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $11.40.
FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.
