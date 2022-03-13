Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

FDIS opened at $71.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $93.42.

