Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,379 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 303,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $110.88 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $101.72 and a 52 week high of $138.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.83.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.