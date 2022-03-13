Financial Analysis: Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) versus VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia, SGPS -0.93% 6.21% 2.01% VOC Energy Trust 92.90% 37.94% 37.94%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Galp Energia, SGPS and VOC Energy Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia, SGPS 1 2 6 0 2.56 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Galp Energia, SGPS currently has a consensus price target of $11.65, suggesting a potential upside of 91.30%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Dividends

Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays out -190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VOC Energy Trust pays out 250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VOC Energy Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VOC Energy Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and VOC Energy Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia, SGPS $12.30 billion 0.82 -$664.29 million ($0.10) -60.90 VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 24.53 $3.83 million $0.40 18.08

VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Galp Energia, SGPS. Galp Energia, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOC Energy Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galp Energia, SGPS (Get Rating)

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About VOC Energy Trust (Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

