Financial Review: West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) & UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) and UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares West Fraser Timber and UFP Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Fraser Timber 28.02% 39.91% 28.52% UFP Industries 6.20% 28.94% 17.07%

This is a summary of current recommendations for West Fraser Timber and UFP Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Fraser Timber 0 0 5 1 3.17 UFP Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67

West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus price target of $134.93, indicating a potential upside of 44.14%. UFP Industries has a consensus price target of $89.83, indicating a potential upside of 6.61%. Given West Fraser Timber’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe West Fraser Timber is more favorable than UFP Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of West Fraser Timber shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of UFP Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of UFP Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares West Fraser Timber and UFP Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Fraser Timber $10.52 billion 0.92 $2.95 billion $26.61 3.52 UFP Industries $8.64 billion 0.61 $535.64 million $8.59 9.81

West Fraser Timber has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Industries. West Fraser Timber is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

West Fraser Timber pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. UFP Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. West Fraser Timber pays out 3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UFP Industries pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UFP Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. UFP Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

West Fraser Timber beats UFP Industries on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials. The firm operates through the following segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products, Pulp & Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products, and Corporate. The company was founded by Henry Holman Ketcham Jr, Samuel Kendall Ketcham, and William Peters Ketcham on January 28, 1955 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes. The Construction segment engages in factory-built housing, site-built residential construction, concrete forming, and commercial construction, which represent the business units. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

