FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Short Interest Update

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 28,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,737. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

