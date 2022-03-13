First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.04.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$17.06 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 95.84.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$479,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,805,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$53,468,216.35. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$139,393.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$876,907.42. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,321 shares of company stock worth $168,780 and have sold 1,101,600 shares worth $14,618,218.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.