First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.04.
First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$17.06 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 95.84.
About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Read More
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.