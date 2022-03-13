First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $3.74 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,881,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,516. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.36. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.