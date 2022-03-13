First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 135 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 454,793 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 435,984 shares in the last quarter. VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after purchasing an additional 280,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.44. 1,172,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,411. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $142.88 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

