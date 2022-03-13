First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,299,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $447.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

