First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the February 13th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSD. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

Shares of FSD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.