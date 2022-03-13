First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the February 13th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSD. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of FSD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.26.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
