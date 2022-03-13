First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Down 40.4% in February

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 84.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

GRID stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $82.48 and a twelve month high of $107.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average is $97.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

