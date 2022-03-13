First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the February 13th total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $2,620,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 191,880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 736,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 137,252 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 129,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 90,883 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock remained flat at $$11.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,173. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (Get Rating)
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
