Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BDL traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.64 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 8.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc owns and operates a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experiences typical of casual restaurant chains.

