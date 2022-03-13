Fmr Llc Sells 3,971 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fmr Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Fmr Llc sold 13,190 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $388,577.40.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Fmr Llc sold 35,574 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,068.96.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Fmr Llc sold 149,853 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $4,679,909.19.

NASDAQ VERV opened at $26.27 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

