FNB Protocol (FNB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $52,556.96 and approximately $7.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00033356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00105140 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

