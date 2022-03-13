Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $41.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.65.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.84. 2,461,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

