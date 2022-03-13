Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,680 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,114,811 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 265,970 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Foot Locker by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 33,778 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Shares of FL opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

