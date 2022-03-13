Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the February 13th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FOUN stock remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,175. Founder SPAC has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founder SPAC is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC is based in Houston, Texas.

