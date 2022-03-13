FourThought Financial LLC Buys New Shares in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $2,115,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,970,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CS Disco alerts:

In other CS Disco news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,819 shares of company stock worth $3,877,138 in the last quarter.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. CS Disco Inc has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LAW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

CS Disco Profile (Get Rating)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.