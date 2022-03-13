FourThought Financial LLC Sells 33 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

WST opened at $363.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.42 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.31.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

