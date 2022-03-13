FourThought Financial LLC Sells 50 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 55.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE opened at $218.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 0.65. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $179.26 and a 52 week high of $248.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

